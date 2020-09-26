Home
JPL T20 RAN Vs BOK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Ranchi Raiders and Bokara Blasters battle it out in the 25th league match of the JPL T20 on Sunday, Sep 27. Here are the RAN vs BOK live streaming details.

Written By Aditya Desai
JPL T20

Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters take on each other in the 25th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 27. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the RAN vs BOK live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch RAN vs BOK live streaming. 

Jharkhand Premier League live in India: RAN vs BOK live streaming and JPL T20 match preview 

Raiders and Blasters are positioned at the top of the points table and an exciting even content is on the cards. Raiders will be high on confidence after their thrilling 1-run win against the table-toppers, Dynamos. Blasters are also coming into the game with an impressive victory over Daredevils. Both the teams have a well-balanced side with existing youngsters in their ranks along with seasoned campaigners of Jharkhand cricket. Blasters won comprehensively when these two teams locked horns earlier in the JPL T20.

JPL T20: Jharkhand Premier League live in India & RAN vs BOK live streaming details  

Fans who wish to catch the RAN vs BOK live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. There is no scheduled telecast of JPL T20 live streaming in India for the TV viewers. FanCode has acquired the streaming rights for Jharkhand Premier League live in India and fans of JPL T20 can access all the live match content through the platform. For RAN vs BOK live scores, one can visit JSCA's Twitter handle. 

RAN vs BOK live streaming: Pitch and weather report for RAN vs BOK JPL T20

The wicket at Jhansi has assisted the bowlers throughout JPL T20. Known to be a square tuner, the strip has provided assistance for the faster bowlers as well, with cloudy conditions coming into the picture. As per AccuWeather, there will be a partial cloud cover during the match time with the sun shining around for most times. 

RAN vs BOK live streaming: Squad list 

RAN vs BOK live streaming: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

RAN vs BOK live streaming: BOK squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

