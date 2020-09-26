JPL T20 RAN Vs BOK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters take on each other in the 25th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 27. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the RAN vs BOK live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch RAN vs BOK live streaming.
Raiders and Blasters are positioned at the top of the points table and an exciting even content is on the cards. Raiders will be high on confidence after their thrilling 1-run win against the table-toppers, Dynamos. Blasters are also coming into the game with an impressive victory over Daredevils. Both the teams have a well-balanced side with existing youngsters in their ranks along with seasoned campaigners of Jharkhand cricket. Blasters won comprehensively when these two teams locked horns earlier in the JPL T20.
Scorecard from the 11th Match of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters.— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020
Bokaro Blasters defeated Ranchi Raiders by 5 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/zxcTUKTKUm
Fans who wish to catch the RAN vs BOK live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. There is no scheduled telecast of JPL T20 live streaming in India for the TV viewers. FanCode has acquired the streaming rights for Jharkhand Premier League live in India and fans of JPL T20 can access all the live match content through the platform. For RAN vs BOK live scores, one can visit JSCA's Twitter handle.
The wicket at Jhansi has assisted the bowlers throughout JPL T20. Known to be a square tuner, the strip has provided assistance for the faster bowlers as well, with cloudy conditions coming into the picture. As per AccuWeather, there will be a partial cloud cover during the match time with the sun shining around for most times.
Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh
