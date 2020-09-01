ECS T10 Rome BCC Vs JICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The upcoming Group match of the European Cricket Series (ECS T10) tournament will be played between Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) and Jinnah Cricket Club (JICC). The BCC vs JICC match will be played at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome on Tuesday, September 1 at 1:30 PM IST.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: BCC vs JICC preview

Unfortunately, both the teams' first match was washed out due to rain. The teams will look to register their first win as they face each other in the T10 League. It guarantees to be an exciting contest that provides thrill and entertainment to cricket fans. All the five matches were ruled out because of the rain. Bergamo Cricket Club and Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club will hope the weather idea for playing. Teams will be looking to get some points by their side to improve their standings on the table. A total of 10 teams are a part of the league in the interesting 10-over format.

BCC vs JICC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The track in Rome is bound to be better for the pace bowlers. It will offer very little help to the spinners and batsman, seam blowers will look to make the most of the pitch. According to Accuweather, there will be a significant amount of cloud coverage with chances of rain playing spoilsport in the 6th match of ECS T10 Rome.

BCC vs JICC live streaming: How to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India?

The BCC vs JICC live streaming in India will be available to viewers from Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST. Fans looking to watch the ECS T10 Rome live in India can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all the matches of the ECS T10 Rome. The ECS live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. BCC vs JICC live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself. Fans can also watch the ECS T10 Rome live on the European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

Image Credit: European Cricket Instagram