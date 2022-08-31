Liverpool Vs Newcastle Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK & US?

Liverpool are all set to lock horns against Newcastle United in their fifth match of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The match will take place at the Anfield Stadium, which is the home ground of Liverpool. Both the teams will be eager to win the match in order to further strengthen their position in the points table. Surprisingly, Newcastle are ahead of Liverpool in the points table by one point.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch the Premier League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be carried by Star Sports Network in India. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports Select TV channels in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 12.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch the Premier League match in the UK?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be available on BT Sports Network in the United Kingdom. The live broadcast will be carried by BT Sport 4 in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be carried on the BT Sport app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the UK.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch the Premier League match in the US?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be carried by USA Network in the United States. The live streaming of the match will be available on fuboTV. The match is scheduled to begin at 2.30 p.m. in the US. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the UK.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Predicted lineups

Liverpool's predicted starting lineup: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz.

Newcastle United's predicted starting lineup: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser.

Image: Insta/Liverpool/Newcastle