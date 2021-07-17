Livingstone Races To 103 Off Just 42 Deliveries, Shatters Multiple England T20I Records

Despite the heroics of Liam Livingstone on Friday, England were unable to defeat Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series. Livingstone became the fastest England player to score a century as he smacked 103 runs off just 43 deliveries. Pakistan's Shadab Khan eventually dismissed the English batsman.

Livingstone's fastest century for England goes down in vain

Liam Livingstone's century was not enough to help England emerge victorious against Pakistan as Morgan & co fell 32 runs short in their pursuit of 233 at Trent Bridge. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam registered an emphatic 85 runs off just 49 deliveries, with Mohammad Rizwan aiding the score at the other end. Rizwan scored 63 runs off 41 balls.

A magnificent century by Liam Livingstone off just 42 balls 💯



However, just a ball later he is caught at long-on as Pakistan take the upper hand.#ENGvPAK | https://t.co/KXr6Yd1zGE pic.twitter.com/MQ7GOaxhCJ — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

Nevertheless, Livingstone made an astounding statement to captain Eoin Morgon on the day the World Cup groups were announced. Livingstone first broke the captain's record for the fastest half-century in the format as he did so in just 17 balls. The Lancashire all-rounder also launched Shadab Khan for a massive six for the ninth time to secure England's fastest century in any format.

Livingstone's wicket the turning point in first England vs Pakistan T20

The hope of pulling off England's highest successful run chase persisted in the English dressing room until Liam Livingstone was showcasing his masterclass batting. Fifty runs were required off the final 22 deliveries before Shadab Khan exacted revenge on his very next ball. The English batsman was dismissed as Shaheen Shah Afridi took a brilliant catch at long-on.

Shortly after Livingstone was dismissed, England's wickets fell like a pack of cards. From 183 for seven, England were all out for 201 with four balls remaining in their innings. Shadab finished with three for 52, with Afridi picking up three for 30.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch England vs Pakistan T20 live telecast in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network, the official telecasting channel for the England vs Pakistan series. The matches will be telecasted live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. Meanwhile, Indian cricketing fans can also watch the England vs Pakistan live stream on the SonyLIV app.