LKK Vs DGD: TNPL 2022 Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

Match five of the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is going to feature the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) taking on the Dindigul Dragons (DGD) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday. The game will begin live at 7:15 PM IST on June 26. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at our LKK vs DGD Dream11 prediction, and the details of how to watch the TNPL 2022 live in India.

How to watch TNPL 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the TNPL 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the TNPL.

LKK vs DGD h2h record

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the two sides, they have faced each other on five occasions, with the Dindigul Dragons having a slight upper hand. DGD has won three of the clashes, while LKK have won two.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons squads

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (C), Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, T Natarajan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Mohan Abhinav, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, M Raja, Shijit Chandran, Manish Ravi, Govindhan Aravindh, Balu Surya, Ishwar Suresh

Dindigul Dragons: AG Pradeep, Hari Nishanth (C), K Mani Bharathi (wk), K Vishal Vaidhya, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, Karaparambil Monish, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Manoj Kumar, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Kishan Kumar, S Arun, S Lokeshwar, S Swaminathan, Rajhamany Srinivasan, K Mukunth, M Karthik Saran, Vimal Khumar, Gurjapneet Singh, Advaith Sharma

LKK vs DGD Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): K Mani Bharathi

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (C), Shahrukh Khan, R Vivek, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Vishal Vaidhya

All-rounders: Hari Nishanth, Manoj Kumar

Bowlers: T Natarajan (VC), S Ajith Ram, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh