LKP Vs JKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Linkoping CC will take on Jonkoping CA in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 pm IST. Linkoping have managed to win all the games in the tournament so far. As for Jonkoping, they have competed in a solitary game in the tournament due to bad weather, a game they ended up winning.

The LKP vs JKP match will be played at Kviberg, Gothenburg. Fans can play the LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction, LKP vs JKP Dream11 top picks and LKP vs JKP Dream11 team.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

LKP vs JKP Dream11 team

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

LKP vs JKP Dream11 top picks

Adeel Asghar (Captain) Saad Khan (Vice-captain) Muhammad Moeez Muhamamd Qasim Naser Batcha Talha Omer

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LKP vs JKP Dream11 team

LKP vs JKP Dream11 team: Linkoping CC (LKP) squad

Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique

LKP vs JKP Dream11 team: Jonkoping CA (JKP) squad

Babar Rehman, Bilal Munir, Tariq Bashir, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Talha Omer, Muhamamd Qasim, Mustafa Zabihullah, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Tanveer, Zabiullah Zadran, Mansoor Afzal, Sohail Zia, Adil Javiad, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI

Linkoping CC : Adeel Asghar (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Puneeth Ballakuraya

: Adeel Asghar (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Puneeth Ballakuraya Jonkoping CA: Bilal Munir (WK), Muhamamd Qasim, Naser Batcha, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Fahim Mandozai, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhavya Patel, Mansoor Afzal, Zabiullah Zadran

LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction

Our LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction is that Jonkoping CA will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction, LKP vs JKP Dream11 top picks and LKP vs JKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)