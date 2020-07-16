LKP Vs JKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Quick links:
Linkoping CC will take on Jonkoping CA in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 pm IST. Linkoping have managed to win all the games in the tournament so far. As for Jonkoping, they have competed in a solitary game in the tournament due to bad weather, a game they ended up winning.
The LKP vs JKP match will be played at Kviberg, Gothenburg. Fans can play the LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction, LKP vs JKP Dream11 top picks and LKP vs JKP Dream11 team.
Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique
Babar Rehman, Bilal Munir, Tariq Bashir, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Talha Omer, Muhamamd Qasim, Mustafa Zabihullah, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Tanveer, Zabiullah Zadran, Mansoor Afzal, Sohail Zia, Adil Javiad, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad
Our LKP vs JKP Dream11 prediction is that Jonkoping CA will win this match, considering their run of form.