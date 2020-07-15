LKP Vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Linkoping CC (LKP) will take on Kristianstad CC (KSS) in the upcoming clash of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 10:30 pm IST. The LKP vs KSS match will be played at Kviberg, Gothenburg.

Fans can play the LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction, LKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks and LKP vs KSS Dream11 team.

LKP vs KSS Dream11 team

LKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks

Adeel Asghar (Captain) Saad Khan (Vice-captain) Muhammad Moeez Taras Burlak Dmitri Kombarov Mehdi Zeffane

LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LKP vs KSS Dream11 team

LKP vs KSS Dream11 team: Linkoping CC (LKP) squad

Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique

LKP vs KSS Dream11 team: Kristianstad CC (KSS) squad

Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Vitali Lystsov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Sergey Ivanov, Denis Popovic, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Artiom Timofeev, Srdan Mijailovic, Alexander Gatskan, Safaa Hadi, Paul Anton, Danila Smirnov, Gennadi Kiselyov, Vladislav Tyurin, Maksim Glushenkov, Egor Golenkov, Anton Terekhov, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Kanunnikov, Dmitri Molchanov

LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: LKP vs KSS Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Linkoping CC : Adeel Asghar (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Puneeth Ballakuraya

: Adeel Asghar (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Puneeth Ballakuraya Kristianstad CC: Yevgeni Frolov (WK), Taras Burlak, Dmitri Kombarov, Mehdi Zeffane, Artem Timofeev, Denis Popovic, Dejan Radonjic, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Terekhov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Maksim Glushenkov

LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction

Our LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction is that Linkoping CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction, LKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks and LKP vs KSS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

