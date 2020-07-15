LKP Vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Quick links:
Linkoping CC (LKP) will take on Kristianstad CC (KSS) in the upcoming clash of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 10:30 pm IST. The LKP vs KSS match will be played at Kviberg, Gothenburg.
Fans can play the LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction, LKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks and LKP vs KSS Dream11 team.
Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique
Our LKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction is that Linkoping CC will win this match, considering their run of form.