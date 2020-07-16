LKP Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Linkoping CC will take on Seaside CC in Match 21 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 16 at 10:30 pm IST. Neither team has lost a single game in the tournament so far. Seaside CC are top of the table with 4 wins in 5 games and 8 points to their name. As for Linkoping CC, they have a total of 6 points in the tournament so far with 3 wins in 3 games.

The LKP vs SSD live match will be played at Kviberg, Gothenburg. Fans can play the LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction, LKP vs SSD Dream11 top picks and LKP vs SSD Dream11 team.

LKP vs SSD Dream11 team

LKP vs SSD Dream11 top picks

Ankit Naik (Captain) Adeel Shah (Vice-captain Puneeth Ballakuraya Babar Farooq Ibrahim Khan Mokhtar Ghulami

LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LKP vs SSD Dream11 team

LKP vs SSD Dream11 team: Linkoping CC (LKP) squad

Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique

LKP vs SSD Dream11 team: Seaside CC (SSD) squad

Ammar Zafar , Umair Chaudary, Rubal Pathak, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Shreyas Murthy, Imam Shaik, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ashiq Hussain, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar

LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI

Linkoping CC : Adeel Asghar (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Puneeth Ballakuraya

: Adeel Asghar (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Puneeth Ballakuraya Seaside CC: Ammar Zafar (WK), Harinder Koranga, Zawwar Hussain, Ashiq Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Mokhtar Ghulami

LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction

Our LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction is that Linkoping CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction, LKP vs SSD Dream11 top picks and LKP vs SSD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)