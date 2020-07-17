LKP Vs WZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Linkoping CC will face Watan Zalmi in the third-place playoff match in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 17 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, LKP vs WZC Dream11 team and LKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks.

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team preview

Linkoping CC clashed with Seaside CC in the first semi-final match of the tournament in which their batting order failed to chase down the target of 93 runs in 10 overs losing the match by 17 runs. For Linkoping, Bhushan Patil was the top scorer with 30 runs, while Muhammad Moeez and Saad Khan were the other two top scorers for the side in their semifinal match.

On the other hand, Watan Zalmi had a poor outing against Jankoping in the other semi-final. While Watan Zalmi were bowled out for just 53 runs, Jankoping won the match win 9 wickets to spare.

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team: LKP squad

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team: WZC squad

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks

A Mushtaq

T Khan

M Arshad

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC playing XI

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC playing XI: LKP

A Naik, M Arshad, S Khan, A Shah, A Ashgar, B Patil, P Ballakuraya, A Mushtaq, I Khan, M Musab and M Moeez

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC playing XI: WZC

M Sadek Robel, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, M Askari, S Shirzad, W Safi, I Khan, N Mohammad, T Khan, F Omair Zafar, S Zia

LKP vs WZC Dream11 team

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction

As per our LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, LKP will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, LKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks and LKP vs WZC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

