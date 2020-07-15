LKP Vs WZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Linkoping CC will take on Watan Zalmi in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, LKP vs WZC Dream11 team and LKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: KSS Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

LKP vs WZC preview

LKP are yet to play a match in the tournament and will be looking to register a victory against Watan Zalmi in their opening match. On the other hand, Watan Zalmi will look to continue their march towards a spot in the semi-final. The match is expected to be a hard-fought contest.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Pips Sourav Ganguly As India's Best Ever Captain In Star Sports' Special Survey

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team: LKP squad

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Also Read: Near-centurion Blackwood Regrets Walking Off Field Before Getting West Indies Across Line

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: LKP vs WZC Dream11 team: WZC squad

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Also Read: Tony Irish Steps Down As PCA Chief Executive

LKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks

A Haq-Khan

M Moeez

S Robel

LKP vs WZC Dream11 team playing XI

LKP vs WZC Dream11 team playing XI: LKP

A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

LKP vs WZC Dream11 team playing XI: WZC

M Kharoti, W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Nabil, W Ilyas, A Haq-Khan, S Shirzad and A Khan

LKP vs WZC Dream11 team

LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction

As per our LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, WZC are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, LKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks and LKP vs WZC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)