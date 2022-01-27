LLC 2022 India Maharajas Vs World Giants Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Playing XI

The India Maharajas are set to face World Giants in the upcoming match of the Legends League Cricket as they look to get back on winning ways. The India Maharajas vs World Giants match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 27 and will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Here's a look at India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Prediction and other LLC 2022 details.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Prediction

As per our India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Prediction, World Giants will start as favourites to win the match.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Full squads

India Maharajas' squad: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

World Giants' squad: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Daren Sammy (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin (wicket-keeper), Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

India Maharajas vs World Giants probable XI

India Maharajas Probable XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

World Giants' squad: Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin (wk), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy (c), Brett Lee, Morne Morkel, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 team

Naman Ojha (wk), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs,Brett Lee,Morne Morkel, Ryan Jay Sidebottom,Munaf Patel

India Maharajas vs World Giants preview

The last time these two teams faced each other it was World Giants who won the match by 3 wickets against India Maharajas. This match will be a chance for India Maharajas to settle the scores from their previous loss. For India Maharajas this match is a must-win in order to play the final and for that, they have to improve their run rate by beating their opposition with a handsome margin. World Giants meanwhile are top of the table and assured to play the final. This should be a good contest to watch.

Image: Legends League Cricket/ iNSTAGRAM