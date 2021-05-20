LLG Vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial Match Preview

Match 6 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here is our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, LLG vs MUR Dream11 team, LLG vs MUR best team and LLG vs MUR player record.

LLG vs MUR match preview

Leinster Lightning are currently second on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a win over North West Warriors by 6 wickets following which they beat Northern Knights by 70 runs in the next fixture. Their previous match was against the same opponent however they could not carry up the momentum and lost the match by 5 wickets. Munster Reds on the other hand has played just one match against North West Warriors and lost the match by 5 wickets. The Reds will look to upset the Lightning team and register their first win in the competition.

LLG vs MUR weather report

The condition does not look good as rain will be coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 78 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down during the match, it is doubtful that both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

LLG vs MUR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a batting-friendly wicket, but bowlers have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

LLG vs MUR player record

The performance from George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy has been excellent in three matches for Leinster Lightning so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them regain the top spot on the points table. For Munster Reds, Murray Commins and Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin did well with the bat in the last match. Both the players will look to add more runs to their tally in this upcoming fixture.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 team

LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction

As per our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, LLG will come out on top in this contest.

Image: Ireland Cricket / Twitter