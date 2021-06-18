LLG Vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Preview

Match 1 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional T20 tournament 2021 will be played between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 18. Here is our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, LLG vs MUR Dream11 team, LLG vs MUR best team and LLG vs MUR scorecard.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 team news and match preview

The Leinster Lightning team was impressive in the recent 50-over tournament and will look to continue their fine form in the T20 format as well. The team will be without the services of Peter Chase (out due to injury)and Jack Tector. The George Dockrell-led side is a mixture of youth and experienced players and will be exciting to watch.

Munster Reds did not have a good 50-over tournament, however, the team will look to do better in the T20 format. The Reds are a highly competitive squad and have explosive players in the team who will push every opposition side hard. The Tyrone Kane-led side will be without the services of the experienced duo of Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher.

LLG vs MUR weather report

The condition will be partly sunny but no rain trouble is expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain expected during the match, both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the LLG vs MUR prediction a tough one.

LLG vs MUR key players

Ahead of the LLG vs MUR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Leinster Lightning will want George Dockrell and Andrew Balbirnie to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. Munster Reds, on the other hand, would want Murray Commins along with Tyrone Kane to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 team

LLG vs MUR Dream11prediction

As per our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, LLG will come out on top in this contest.

