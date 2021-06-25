LLG Vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Preview

Match 8 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional T20 tournament 2021 will be played between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The match starts at 4:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 25. Here is our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, LLG vs MUR Dream11 team, LLG vs MUR best team and LLG vs MUR scorecard.

LLG vs MUR match preview

Both teams did not have a great start to their campaign and occupy the bottom two spots on the points table in the four-team contest. While Leinster Lightning is third on the points table, Munster Reds are rooted to the bottom of the points table. Both teams have one win and two losses from three matches played so far. The only win for Leinster Lightning came against the same opponent by 7 wickets. Munster Reds on the other hand registered their only win against North West Warriors. This should be a good contest as both teams look to climb the points table.

LLG vs MUR weather report

There will be rain trouble before the match however during the match there will be intermittent cloud cover. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected before the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the LLG vs MUR prediction a tough one.

LLG vs MUR key players

Ahead of the LLG vs MUR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Leinster Lightning will want George Dockrell and Josh Little to do well for the team in this match and help them to register a win in the upcoming match. Munster Reds, on the other hand, would want Murray Commins along with Fionne Hand to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 team

LLG vs MUR Dream11prediction

As per our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, LLG will come out on top in this contest.

