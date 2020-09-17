LLG Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will square off against Northern Knights (NK) in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup on Thursday, September 17. The match will be played at The Green Cricket Ground in Comber. The match is scheduled to get underway at 2:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction, LLG vs NK Dream11 team and probable LLG vs NK playing 11. Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode

LLG vs NK live: LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction and preview

Two matches in the tournament have already been abandoned due to rain and all eyes will be on weather conditions for the upcoming clash between Lightning and Knights. Lightning are the defending champions and will enter this clash as the marginal favourites but the Knights will be keen to challenge and win the 50-over trophy for the second time (their first win was in 2013). Expect the match to be an exciting contest if there is no rain interruption.

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LLG vs NK Dream11 team

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: LLG vs NK Dream11 team: LLG squad

George Dockrell (capt), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Greg Ford, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: LLG vs NK Dream11 team: NK squad

Gary Wilson (capt), Mark Adair, James Hunter, Marc Ellison, Shane Getkate, David Delany, James McCollum, Matthew Foster, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Carl Robinson, Graeme McCarter.

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: LLG vs NK team update

The Knights made a few changes to their 50-over squad bringing in Marc Ellison, Neil Rock and Matthew Foster, while Lightning will welcome Jack Tector to their side.

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from LLG vs NK playing 11

Jack Tector

Curtis Campher

Marc Ellison

Ruhan Pretorius

LLG vs NK Dream11 team

LLG vs NK live: LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction, LLG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction, LLG vs NK top picks and LLG vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LLG vs NK match prediction and LLG vs NK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Ireland Cricket Twitter