LLG Vs NK Prediction: Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live Streaming And Weather Report

Leinster Lightning will square off against Northern Knights (NK) in the Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy on Thursday, September 17 at 2:45 pm IST. The match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club ground. Here is our LLG vs NK prediction, LLG vs NK live streaming details, information on how to watch Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live in India and where to catch LLG vs NK live scores.
This will be the first match in the tournament for defending champions Leinster Lightning, while Northern Knights saw both their matches against North West Warriors abandoned due to rain. Lightning are the defending champions and will be looking to keep hold of the crown. On the other hand, the Knights will be looking to pose a threat to the crown and dethrone the Lightning to capture their second title.
Coming to the LLG vs NK live streaming details, the telecast of the Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live in India will not be available to fans but they can catch Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live streaming by logging onto Ireland Cricket's YouTube channel. The Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live streaming will begin at 2:45 pm IST. For LLG vs NK live scores, fans can visit Ireland Cricket's Twitter page.
📝: MATCH PREVIEW— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) September 16, 2020
Can @NCU_Knights overturn the current 50-over Cup champions in Comber?
➡️ https://t.co/XFSUMcPqZn#IP50 | @TestTriangle ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/uSJCWhRHar
Coming to the weather conditions for the match, there will be cloud cover over the ground during the entire match. In terms of the pitch, the bowlers will be eager to get some early wickets with the strip being bowler-friendly. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.
George Dockrell (capt), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Greg Ford, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker.
Gary Wilson (capt), Mark Adair, James Hunter, Marc Ellison, Shane Getkate, David Delany, James McCollum, Matthew Foster, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Carl Robinson, Graeme McCarter.
Our LLG vs NK prediction is that the defending champs will come out on top in this contest.
