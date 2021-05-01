LLG Vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Inter Provisional Match Preview

Leinster Lightning are all set to face North West Warriors in the opening fixture of the Ireland Inter Provisional ODI match which will be played at Pembroke Cricket Club on Saturday, May 1. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST). Here is our LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction, LLG vs NWW Dream11 team, LLG vs NWW best team and LLG vs NWW player record.

With the unavailability of some senior and experienced members in the team, Leinster Lightning announced a new-look squad for their opening fixture. Apart from adding some young faces, Lightning will also have Tim Tector and JJ Garth who will be looking to make their debuts in Lightning colours. The North West Warriors team captained by Andy McBrine looks a settled unit and will look to open their campaign with a victory.

Speaking about the tournament there has been a change in structure this year with four teams set to face each other instead of three. The sides that are going to play the tournament this year are North West Warriors, Northern Knights, Leinster Lightning, and the Munster Reds. The league will include two round-robin series, allowing each team a total of six matches.

LLG vs NWW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, it is too early to say how the 22-yard strip will behave, but both bowlers and batsmen will be hoping for the wicket t be sporting one. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

LLG vs NWW weather report

The conditions will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of no shower coming down during the match, teams are likely to play a full quota of overs.

LLG vs NWW best team

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker, Peter Chase, JJ Garth, Jamie Grassi, Barry McCarthy, James Newland, Kevin O’Brien,David O’Halloran,Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (c), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

