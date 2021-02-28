LMT Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FanCode Spanish Championship Preview

La Manga Torrevieja will take on Minhaj CC in the eliminator match of the FanCode Spanish Championship on Sunday, February 28 at 1:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. Here's a look at our LMT vs MIN Dream11 prediction, probable LMT vs MIN playing 11 and LMT vs MIN Dream11 team. The LMT vs MIN live streaming will be available on FanCode.

LMT vs MIN Dream11 prediction: LMT vs MIN match preview

This is the best of three playoff for the right to represent Cricket Espana at ECL21 this May and June in Spain. Minhaj will have a slight advantage over 2020 East Coast and Central League T20 champions La Manga Torrevieja, having enjoyed the benefit of playing on this same pitch during the T10 competition. While they will be well versed with the conditions, LMT will need time to get used to those. Minhaj will certainly look to win the match and take advantage of La Manga Torrevieja.

La Manga Torrevieja will have international players such as Adam Alger, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, and Tom Vine in their ranks who will be providing plenty of experience. On the other hand, Minhaj will be without their two key talents in Asjad Butt and Awais Ahmed, as the hard-hitting top-order duo were not registered for the club last year.

LMT vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Squad details for LMT vs MIN Dream11 team

LMT: Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

MIN: Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

LMT vs MIN live: Top picks for LMT vs MIN Dream11 team

Adam Alger

Muhammad Riaz

Usman Mushtaq

Charlie Rumistrzewicz

LMT vs MIN playing 11: LMT vs MIN Dream11 team

LMT vs MIN live: LMT vs MIN match prediction

As per our prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LMT vs MIN match prediction and LMT vs MIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LMT vs MIN playing 11 and LMT vs MIN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

