Lockie Ferguson Emulates Boult, Pulls Off Miracle Win With Sensational Six In Super Smash

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson made headlines on Monday, December 27, by hitting a match-winning six during the Central Districts vs Auckland Aces, match no. 14 of the Super Smash 2021-22, and left the fans in awe of his shot.

Auckland Aces were chasing a target of 169 runs set by Central Districts in the T20 league and found themselves on 160/6 at the end of 19 overs in the chase. With Martin Guptill at the other end, Ferguson channeled his inner energy and hit a stunning six in the fifth ball of the over to clinch the victory in a similar style to that of Kiwi pacer Trent Boult.

'Deja Vu' for cricket fans-

Trent Boult hit a similar match-winning six while playing for the Northern Districts against Canterbury in the previous week. Ferguson’ six made the fans feel the ‘deja vu’ all over again and helped Auckland earn the victory by four wickets in the match. During his short stay at the crease, Ferguson played an unbeaten knock-off seven runs, while Guptill remained not out on the individual score of 79 runs off 58 balls.

What else happened during the Central Districts vs Auckland Aces match?

In the first innings of the match, Central Districts posted a total of 168 runs on the board with the loss of five wickets. Opener Greg Hay scored the maximum runs of 57 runs off 45 balls, while wicketkeeper Cleaver hit a knock of 42 runs in 27 balls for Central Districts. Meanwhile, Ferguson and Delport picked up two wickets each as Mark Chapman returned with one wicket to his name for Auckland.

Martin Guptill remains unbeaten with Lockie Ferguson-

Chasing the target, Auckland suffered the early dismissal of George Worker on the individual score of 1 run, while Guptill continued batting with wickets falling around him. Auckland skipper Robert ODonnell contributed with a knock of 34 runs before wicketkeeper Ben Horne played a cameo of 27 runs from nine balls. With the game going to the last over, Ferguson and Guptill exchanged singles in the final over, followed by the match-winning six by Ferguson.

(Twitter Image: @sparknzsport/Super Smash)