Lockie Ferguson Recalls "Crazy" 2019 World Cup Semi-final Vs India

The 2019 World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand proved to be a blockbuster one as the two teams went all guns blazing in an attempt to book a final berth. While the momentum did swing on several occasions in the high-octane clash, it was the Kiwis who prevailed in the closely fought battle. New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson, who played a vital hand in the contest, recently gave fans a glimpse of the pressure that his team was dealing with during the game.

Lockie Ferguson speaks on the India vs New Zealand semi-final clash

The New Zealand team won the toss in the all-important game at Manchester and elected to bat first at the Old Trafford surface. However, their decision backfired as it were the Indian bowler who made merry on the strip. Despite gutsy half-centuries from senior batters Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the Kiwis could only manage to post an ordinary total of 239 on the board after 50-overs. Virat Kohli and co. appeared to be the firm favourites to clinch the contest at the halfway mark, but the New Zealand bowlers had different plans.

The Blackcaps pacers ran through India's top-order and even a late blitz from Ravindra Jadeja was not enough for the Indian side as they faced an anguishing 18-run defeat. Speaking about the India vs New Zealand semi-final match on the Cricket Life Stories podcast, Lockie Ferguson revealed that it was one of the 'craziest games of cricket' that he has ever participated in. The rain-hit match went into the reserved day and was played over two days.

Ferguson mentioned how his girlfriend had asked her if he was feeling jitters ahead of the second day. The fast bowler opined that the pressure in fact was on India as New Zealand had nothing to lose after having put a decent score on the board. He also lauded fellow teammates Trent Boult and Matt Henry for their sensational opening spell that rocked India's star-studded top-order. After having bowled his full quota of 10 overs, Lockie Ferguson finished with a solitary wicket while conceding 43 runs in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

WTC Final 2021: Ind vs NZ final date

The two cricketing giants will once again lock horns in another must-win game later this month. The teams will square off in the inaugural World Test Championship Final (WTC Final 2021) at the Southhampton. The Ind vs NZ final will be played from June 18 to 22. Virat Kohli and co. face a stiff challenge as they take on the in-form New Zealand team in the ultimate clash of the World Test Championship.

Image source: AP / ICC Twitter