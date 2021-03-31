LON Vs RCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice Match Preview

Royal Criket Padova are all set to face Lonigo in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The LON vs RCP match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Here is our LON vs RCP Dream11 prediction, LON vs RCP Dream11 team and LON vs RCP playing 11. The LON vs RCP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

LON vs RCP Dream11 prediction: LON vs RCP match preview

Lonigo will be playing their first match of the campaign and so they will be eager to make an impact by winning matches. For Royal Cricket Padova the campaign hasn't been a great one either winning just one match and losing three from the four matches played in the tournament so far. On Day 2 they lost their matches to Padova by 44 runs as well as Venezia by 56 runs and will be eager to put the losses behind and win today's matches. Royal Cricket Padova hold an edge over their opponents by knowing the conditions better and so this match should be interesting to watch.

LON vs RCP live prediction: Squad details for LON vs RCP Dream11 team

LON: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh

RCP : Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Jehan Gunasekara, Virantha Veerasingha, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Manoj Rodrigo,Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Asita Fernando, Subith Chamara, Thushara Sampath, Nisal Dananjaya, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Kumara Andradege, Angelo Andradege, Akila Heshan, Ganidu Umayangana, Indika Fernando, Jaliyah Suranga, Sandun Vidanalage, Imal Wijewardana, Shashindra Dilan,Sumith Perera,, Shammi Jayabahu, Dinesh Silva, Jeewan Fernando, Roshan Rangajeewa, Amila Fernando.

LON vs RCP match prediction: Top picks for LON vs RCP playing 11

Harwinder Singh

Vijay Kumar

Sameera Fernando

Virantha Veerasinghe

LON vs RCP Dream11 team

LON vs RCP match prediction

As per our LON vs RCP Dream11 prediction, RCP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LON vs RCP match prediction and LON vs RCP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LON vs RCP Dream11 team and LON vs RCP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

