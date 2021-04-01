LON Vs TRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice 2021 Match Preview

Lonigo will face Trentino Aquila in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The LON vs TRA match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here is our LON vs TRA Dream11 prediction, LON vs TRA Dream11 team and LON vs TRA playing 11. The LON vs TRA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Trentino Aquila are currently placed second on the points table, with two wins and three losses so far in the tournament. Trentino Aquila last two matches was versus Venizia and they went onto lose both the matches. They will look to put both losses behind and bounce back with a win to keep hold of their position.

On the other hand, this is the second match of the day for Lonigo, who face Venezia in the first match. Currently, the team is placed fourth on the points table with one win and one loss in two games. They opened their ECS campaign with a victory over Padova before losing to Royal Cricket Padova in their next match. This should be a good contest to watch.

LON: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh.

TRA: Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi.

Sagheer Hussain

Rupwinder Singh

Awais Asghar

Awais Ashiq

As per our LON vs TRA Dream11 prediction, TRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LON vs TRA match prediction and LON vs TRA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LON vs TRA Dream11 team and LON vs TRA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

