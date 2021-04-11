London Mayor Wants To Bring Indian Premier League Cricket Matches To British Capital

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is running for re-election, wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the United Kingdom reported The Associated Press. Khan said that English people would like to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant play for their respective IPL teams in England. Khan added that he is keen on working with English county team Surrey to bring the IPL to London, particularly in Lord’s or The Oval. Khan has suggested that BCCI could start with friendly matches later this year before organising league games.

“I want us to be the undisputed sports capital of the world. The idea of only seeing (Virat) Kohli or (Rohit) Sharma or (Jasprit) Bumrah when the Indian team comes is heartbreaking,” he told the AP. “I want (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni in London with Chennai. That’s why I am really keen on working with Surrey and others to get IPL to London. “If, at first, they are friendly matches, exhibitions, so be it. But wouldn’t it be great to have some of these great teams like Rajasthan Royals playing in London?”

IPL in England?

However, IPL matches in England are highly unlikely in the coming few years because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and some technicalities. BCCI has conducted IPL seasons twice in foreign nations since its inception in 2008, and both times due to certain constraints. In 2009, BCCI conducted the first IPL season abroad in South Africa because of the general elections in the country. In 2014, the BCCI conducted the first few games in UAE due to the same reason. In 2020, the Indian board was forced to conduct its matches in UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

“One of things we have to do is explain to IPL the benefits other sports have got from coming to London,” Khan said when asked about the prospect of hosting IPL games in British springtime. “These are the same conversations we were having with the MLB commissioner, the American football commissioner. “If the idea of having 90,000 fans at Wembley to watch Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko (in a world heavyweight boxing fight in 2017) was quite scary, we pulled it off. I’m sure we can pull cricket off as well. That’s why we’ve got to be ambitious.”

The BCCI has never conducted any IPL game in the United Kingdom, however, inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals had played a match at Lord’s in 2009 against Middlesex in the British Asian Cup. That was the only match played by an IPL franchise in England. But now London Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed his desire to bring IPL matches to the UK, great news for the country’s cricket fans. Khan, who dubbed London as the sporting capital of the world, said that the city already hosts matches from various leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.

Recently, Surrey chairman Richard Thompson had told the British media outlet Daily Mail that the county side would love to hold IPL matches at The Oval because of the kind of audiences that it can attract in the country. Thompson said English cricket has lost a lot during the pandemic and IPL matches could bring millions in revenue and could help revive the sport after a dull year.

(Image Credit: PTI)