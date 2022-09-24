'Lone Ranger For A Very Long Time': Mithali Gives Exemplary Tribute To Jhulan Goswami

As fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami, bids farewell to cricket, former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj gave an outstanding tribute to the 39-year-old. Mithali explained how Jhulan was often the lone ranger in the team and how she would often carry the side on several occasions by being the 'only one trying to put pressure.'

Mithali gives fantastic tribute to retiring Jhulan

In an interview with PTI, Mithali Raj said, "We are of the same age, so we have that comfort level and communication. It was always very easy to reach out to her and speak to her. Someone who was always high on energy on the ground. Maybe because she is a fast bowler."

Mithali then went on to add how Jhulan always tried to get the best out of her teammates saying, "In the nets, I would often ask her 'why are you spitting fire, you are my team-mate only na'. Then she would say 'to get out is the toughest'. She always had a competitive streak, including in domestic cricket, where we played against each other often. I enjoyed that rivalry as well."

A legend, an inspiration, a champion! 🌟✨



📽️ Watch what #TeamIndia members have to say on @JhulanG10's momentous occasion. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/TcBKX0pk4u — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022

The former Indian women's cricket team captain's praise for Jhulan did not end there as she added, "She was a lone ranger from one end for a very long time. She would get support at times, but often she would be the only one trying to put pressure. That holds true even in recent times."

With Jhulan ending her career as the highest international wicket-taker with 352 scalps across all formats, there is no doubt that the 39-year-old has been one of the most influential players in the Indian women's cricket team dressing room for the past two decades.

And her contribution to the team just did not end there as she also had strong leadership qualities despite not being the captain. Speaking of Jhulan's leadership, Mithali added, "Having her in the team helped because she was also that person who would speak to everybody and communicate. Whenever I needed an opinion she would always give one."