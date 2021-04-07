'Looking Forward To Getting Revenge After Losing Series Against India': Ben Stokes

After England lost all three series- Test, T20(I) and ODI against India, star player Ben Stokes who was a part of the England squad in all formats said that he was looking forward to getting his revenge in the next five-match Test series between the two countries in August. Stokes also marvelled at the long-standing rivalry between England and India in cricket sharing how series against the latter were always amazing to be a part of. England will host India five Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford from August 4.

"Yeah, the schedule's pretty full-on. With the kind of rivalry that India and England have had, it's always an amazing series to be a part of," said Stokes in a podcast on Red Bull's Decoding Athletes series. "I think wherever the series is played, it always gets great attraction from all over the world. I think we're looking forward to getting revenge after losing the Test series in India. So looking forward to the rematch in England," he added. READ | Ben Stokes roasts fan after being accused of preferring IPL 2021 money over national duty

Ben Stokes on upcoming IPL 2021

The England batsman who will now be seen in action in IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals also spoke about his reunion with familiar faces saying that it was good to get together after long quarantines. "Everybody is now out of their quarantine. It was good to get together, meet new faces and get some time in the nets. Obviously, we've got a few guys who were taking it a bit easy. But they've been for a week in quarantine, so don't want to push them too hard, especially with this being such a long tournament. Everyone's out and about, and it's good to get together as a team," he stated.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12.

Full squad for Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.

(With Agency Inputs)