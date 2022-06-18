'Looking To Start Fresh In The Different Jersey': Ravindra Jadeja Posts Cryptic Tweet

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his official social media account on Saturday to put up a cryptic post, where he stated that he is "looking to start in a different jersey". The 33-year-old had an extremely difficult IPL 2022 campaign with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being named the captain of the side. CSK finished the season in ninth place with just eight points after 14 matches, a record that also saw Jadeja being relieved of his duties as the skipper. MS Dhoni then took over as captain once again for the last few matches of the season.

Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic tweet

Ravindra Jadeja, who earned a call for the final India vs England Test match, took to his official Twitter handle on June 18 to put up a cryptic Tweet. With him stating that he is 'looking to start fresh in the different jersey,' it is possible that he is making a reference to taking on the Team India jersey after a torrid campaign with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 season.

Looking to start fresh in the different jersey💙 pic.twitter.com/EhKX1svf1H — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 18, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja's stats in IPL 2022 with CSK

While Ravindra Jadeja had an extremely difficult IPL 2022 campaign as the new captain of the side, his performances with both the bat and ball were not better either. The 33-year-old featured in 10 matches in which he scored just 116 runs with the bat at a disappointing average of 19.33 and strike rate of 118.37, with a best score of 26.

His stats were not good with the ball either, as he picked up just five wickets and conceded 248 runs at an economy of 7.52. Jadeja would now hope to put the disappointment of the IPL 2022 season behind him and focus on the final Test match against England, which is scheduled to take place from July 1-5.

Below is Team India's complete squad for the final Test in Edgbaston:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.