LOR Vs BU Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 10 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Legends of Rupganj and the Brothers Union on June 3. The 10th match in the 2nd round is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Here’s the LOR vs BU Dream11 prediction including the player record and the LOR vs BU Dream11 team prediction before the match.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the Dhaka Premier League. The Legends of Rupganj and the Brothers Union are currently in the 7th and 8th position of the DPL points table. Both teams would be looking to resume the tournament with a win as both the teams were awarded a single point due to the postponement of the league.

LOR vs BU player record

Shabbir Rahman is expected to perform well during the LOR vs BU match due to his international experience. Rahman has a good amount of T20 experience for the Bangladesh team. As per the LOR vs BU player record for the Brothers Union, Junaid Siddique is expected to perform well with the bat.

Probable Playing XI for LOR vs BU Dream11 team

Legends of Rupganj: Shamsul Islam, Shadman Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Maruf, M Al-Amin Jr, Naeem Islam (c), Sohag Gazi, Al Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Nabil Samad, Jaker Ali

Brothers Union: Mizanur Rahman (c), Myshukur Rahaman, Tushar Imran, Abdul Kayium, Zahiduzzaman, Rahatul Ferdous, Mohammad Shahzada, Alauddin Babu, Naeem Islam Juni, Junaid Siddique, S Hawaldar

In conversation with the clubs and the BCB Management, the CCCM has decided to shift fixtures at BKSP scheduled on June 01, 03 to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur which will hold three matches a day for the next four days (02-05 June). pic.twitter.com/bOBvoDUy7R — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2021

Captain and Vice-captain selection for LOR vs BU best team

Captain – Sabbir Rahman

Vice-captain – A Babu

The favourable LOR vs BU Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - S Islam, Zahiduzzaman

Batsmen - T Imran, J Siddiqi, S Rahman (C), Shadman Islam

All-rounders – A Babu (VC), S Gazi

Bowlers - Al Amin Hossain, M Shahzada, S Hawaldar

In the LOR vs BU best team prediction, the Legends of Rupganj are expected to have a slight edge. This caters to the experience of the players in T20 cricket. The LOR vs BU best team prediction can see the LOR team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

The Dhaka Premier League was meant to be a 50-over cricket tournament for the 2019-20 season. However, the tournament was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, after completing just one round. The Dhaka Premier League has now been resumed as a T20 tournament to prepare the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Image Source: AP

Note: The LOR vs BU dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The LOR vs BU dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.