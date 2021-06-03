LOR Vs KSKS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 13 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Legends of Rupganj and the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity on June 4. The 13th match in the 3rd round is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Here’s the LOR vs KSKS Dream11 prediction including the player record and the LOR vs KSKS Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Legends of Rupganj and the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity are currently in the 9th and 12th position of the DPL points table respectively. The Legends of Rupganj lost their last match against the Brothers Union while the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity is yet to score a point in the Dhaka T20 tournament. Both the teams would be looking to win this match to secure a higher spot in the Dhaka T20 points table.

LOR vs KSKS player record

Shabbir Rahman is expected to perform well during the LOR vs KSKS match due to his international experience. Rahman has a good amount of T20 experience for the Bangladesh team. Captain Naeem Islam has also contributed significantly with his bat and hence he will be a favourite pick. On the other hand, Mehidy Hasan will be preferred due to his all-round ability in the game. One more all-rounder named Mehidy Hasan will be favourable from the KSKS squad.

Probable Playing XI for LOR vs KSKS Dream11 team

Legends of Rupganj: Naeem Islam (c), Azmir Ahmed, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Shahid, Muktar Ali, Nabil Samad, Sabbir Rahman, Shadman Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity: Jahurul Islam (wk), Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossain, Masum Khan, Ifran Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sadikur Rahman, Salman Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Tipu Sultan

In conversation with the clubs and the BCB Management, the CCCM has decided to shift fixtures at BKSP scheduled on June 01, 03 to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur which will hold three matches a day for the next four days (02-05 June). pic.twitter.com/bOBvoDUy7R — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2021

Captain and Vice-captain selection for LOR vs KSKS best team

Captain – Sabbir Rahman

Vice-captain – Naeem Islam

The favourable LOR vs KSKS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – J. Islam

Batsmen – S. Rahman (C), F. Hossain, I. Hossain, S. Hossain

All-rounders – N. Islam (VC), M. Khan, M. Hasan

Bowlers - M. Shahid, S. Islam, R. Hossain

In the LOR vs KSKS best team prediction, the Legends of Rupganj are expected to have a slight edge. This caters to the LOR vs KSKS player record in T20 cricket and the Dhaka Premier League. The LOR vs KSKS best team prediction can see the LOR team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: AP

Note: The LOR vs KSKS dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The LOR vs KSKS dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.