LOR Vs MSC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Legends of Rupganj and Mohammedan Sporting Club will face each other in Match 32 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka and is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) on Thursday, June 10. Here is our LOR vs MSC Dream11 prediction, LOR vs MSC Dream11 team, LOR vs MSC best team and LOR vs MSC player record

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



6th Round#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/2VMtvwhwai — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 9, 2021

LOR vs MSC match preview

A total of 12 teams are currently battling it out for the ultimate championship in the T20 competition. The Legends od Rupganj have visibly struggled to win matches on a consistent basis in the latest edition of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. After having played five matches so far, the side only have a solitary win to their name. They are currently languishing at the penultimate position on the points table and it becomes imperative for them to come up with stronger performance at this crucial juncture.

Mohammedan Sporting Club on the other had have won three games out of six matches in the tournament. They currently occupy the fifth spot on the standings. Both the participating teams have a number of prominent Bangladeshi players on their side. Members from both sides will be aiming to make a mark in the competition as they look to get into the selectors' reckoning for the upcoming World T20. The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 will be made available on the DSports channel for Indian fans. For the LOR vs MSC scorecard and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the teams.

LOR vs MSC weather report

The conditions will be cloudy in Dhaka on the match day, and there are also chances of rain interrupting the contest for a while. According to AccuWeather, The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. Despite the passing shower, both teams are expected to play the full quota of overs in the LOR vs MSC opener.

LOR vs MSC pitch report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been a bowling-friendly one through the years. The faster bowlers are expected to play a major role in the fixture, considering the favourable conditions. Furthermore. the batsmen will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace. They will have to get their eye in before attempting to play big shots. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first in an attempt to exploit the conditions.

LOR vs MSC player record

Legends of Rupganj will want their star batter, Sabbir Rahman, to fire with the bat against the formidable opposition. Captain Naeem Islam is also expected to chip in with useful contributions. Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, will want Irfan Sukkur and Bangladesh cricket veteran Shakib Al Hasan to do well with bat and ball in the upcoming match. They also have the services of fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who has also plied his trade for his national team in the past.

LOR vs MSC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - I Sukkur

Batsmen - M Parvez-Hossain, Sabbir-Rahman (VC), S Rahman, Md Al-Amin Jr

All-rounders - S Hasan (C), M Hasan, N Islam

Bowlers - T Ahmed, M Shahid, S Islam

LOR vs MSC Dream11 prediction

As per our LOR vs MSC Dream11 prediction, MSC will come out on top in the LOR vs MSC opener.

Note: The LOR vs MSC player record and as a result, the LOR vs MSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LOR vs MSC Dream11 team and LOR vs MSC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: AP