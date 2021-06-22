LOR Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Dhaka T20 2021

The Legends of Rupganj will take on the Partex Sporting Club in a group stage match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground on June 23, 2021. Here is our LOR vs PAR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dhaka T20 League 2021: LOR vs PAR preview

The bottom two teams of the Dhaka T20 2021, the Legends of Rupganj and the Partex Sporting Club will go up against each other on Wednesday, June 23. Currently in 11th place (second-last in the tournament), the Legends of Rupganj have managed just three wins from 10 games. They will come into this match with a 6 wicket D/L win over the Old DOHS Sports Club in their last match, giving them some much-needed confidence.

Meanwhile, winless after 11 games and in the last place on the table, the Partex Sporting Club will be hoping to notch up their first win of the series in this game. Having lost their last match against the Legends of Rupganj, the side will hope to turn things around in this game. Even though both teams have nearly no chance of making it to the playoffs, we expect a well-fought match. The LOR vs PAR scorecard will be available on Fancode in India.

LOR vs PAR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 130-140 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain at the start of this match so we can expect an interrupted game. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C, with 68% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

LOR vs PAR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

LOR: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali, Naeem Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

PAR: Abbas Musa, Hasanuzzaman, Tasamul Haque, Rajibul Islam, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Jaynul Islam, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jubair Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Mehrab Hossain Jnr, Jony Talukdar

LOR vs PAR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Tasamul Haque, Sabbir-Rahman

Vice-Captain – Sanzamul Islam, Abbas Musa Alve

Tasamul Haque, and Sanzamul Islam will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abbas Musa Alve

Batsmen – Sabbir-Rahman, Hasanuzzaman, Md Al-Amin Jr

All-rounders – Tasamul Haque (C), Naeem Islam, Mehrab Hossain Johsy, Muktar Ali

Bowlers – Mohammad Shahid, Jubair Hossain, Sunzamul Islam (VC)

LOR vs PAR Dream11 Prediction

According to our LOR vs PAR Dream11 prediction, the Legends of Rupganj are likely to edge past Partex and win this match.

Note: The LOR vs PAR player record and as a result, the LOR vs PAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LOR vs PAR Dream11 team and LOR vs PAR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

