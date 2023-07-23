'Lord Parag': Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After Riyan Parag Triggers Pakistan's Collapse

The India A cricket team is playing against Pakistan in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistani team posted a massive first innings total of 352/8 and certainly have an edge over the match. Tayyab Tahir was the highest scorer of the Pakistan innings and played a knock of 108 runs off 71 balls.

3 things you need to know

India A need to chase down 353 runs to win their second Emerging Asia Cup title

Pakistan are the current champions of the Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan have a lot of international names on their team like Mohammed Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, and others

Riyan Parag triggers Pakistan A's batting collapse

The Pakistan A team had started off well and at one stage was 183/2. Openers Sahidzada Farhan and Saim Ayub had started off well and gave their team an excellent start. The India A team was desperately in need of a wicket and that was provided to them by India A cricketer Riyan Parag.

Riyan Parag struck twice in two balls of the 28th over and dismissed the likes of Omair Yousuf and Qasim Akram for scores of 35 and 0 respectively. The fall of two consecutive wickets led to a collapse of the Pakistan team and they slipped from 183/2 to 187/5.

Netizens praise Riyan Parag for triggering Pakistan's batting collapse

The netizens on social media came up with different reactions and praised Riyan Parag for triggering Pakistan A's batting collapse.

Lord Riyan parag ❤️‍🔥 — Hiya 🌸 (@takenbypratik) July 23, 2023

Pakistan has many fathers



1) INDIA

2) Virat Kohli

3) MS Dhoni

4) Sunil Chhetri

5) Rohit Sharma



New addition in this list - The Lord Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/K99LDpuLUi — Lokesh Saini🚩 (@LokeshVirat18K) July 23, 2023

From being trolled for the IPL performances to carrying India A in the Finals of the emerging Asia Cup, Riyan Parag came a long way. 🛐 pic.twitter.com/hOXuudxNHF — Pratham. (@77thHundredWhen) July 23, 2023

Riyan Parag and his contribution for the academy is unmatchable 🥺



My man sending opposition batters into academy now🥰 #PAKAvINDA pic.twitter.com/hyjzzrObwM — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 23, 2023

Young Indian players like Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, and many more have performed really well in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 so far which also tells that the future of Indian cricket is very bright.