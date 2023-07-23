'Lord Parag': Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After Riyan Parag Triggers Pakistan's Collapse

Quick links:
Riyan Parag during the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final (Image: ACC)
The India A cricket team is playing against Pakistan in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistani team posted a massive first innings total of 352/8 and certainly have an edge over the match. Tayyab Tahir was the highest scorer of the Pakistan innings and played a knock of 108 runs off 71 balls.
ALSO READ | IND Vs PAK Live Updates, ACC Men's Emerging Cup Final
The Pakistan A team had started off well and at one stage was 183/2. Openers Sahidzada Farhan and Saim Ayub had started off well and gave their team an excellent start. The India A team was desperately in need of a wicket and that was provided to them by India A cricketer Riyan Parag.
Riyan Parag struck twice in two balls of the 28th over and dismissed the likes of Omair Yousuf and Qasim Akram for scores of 35 and 0 respectively. The fall of two consecutive wickets led to a collapse of the Pakistan team and they slipped from 183/2 to 187/5.
ALSO READ | 'The ball wasn't seaming': India bowling coach hits back at West Indies' pitch curators
The netizens on social media came up with different reactions and praised Riyan Parag for triggering Pakistan A's batting collapse.
Lord Riyan parag ❤️🔥— Hiya 🌸 (@takenbypratik) July 23, 2023
Pakistan has many fathers— Lokesh Saini🚩 (@LokeshVirat18K) July 23, 2023
1) INDIA
2) Virat Kohli
3) MS Dhoni
4) Sunil Chhetri
5) Rohit Sharma
New addition in this list - The Lord Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/K99LDpuLUi
From being trolled for the IPL performances to carrying India A in the Finals of the emerging Asia Cup, Riyan Parag came a long way. 🛐 pic.twitter.com/hOXuudxNHF— Pratham. (@77thHundredWhen) July 23, 2023
Riyan Parag and his contribution for the academy is unmatchable 🥺— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 23, 2023
My man sending opposition batters into academy now🥰 #PAKAvINDA pic.twitter.com/hyjzzrObwM
Young Indian players like Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, and many more have performed really well in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 so far which also tells that the future of Indian cricket is very bright.