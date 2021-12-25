'Lost Ball, If Found Please Return': Ben McDermott's Giant Six Goes Out Of Stadium; Watch

The Hobart Hurricanes faced the Melbourne Stars in the 19th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Bellerive Oval in Tasmania on Friday. Ben McDermott of Hobart blasted a huge six during the match that went straight out of the stadium and was never found. The incident occurred after Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled a full toss on leg stump in the fourth ball of the 13th over. Dermott took advantage of the situation, picking the ball up from his hips and launching it over the deep backward square leg boundary. The replays showed that the ball had gone out of the ground.

The official Twitter handle of the BBL shared the video of the massive six that was hit by McDermott. BBL shared the footage with a caption that read, "Lost ball: if found, please return to @BlundstoneArena". The post has garnered more than 2,400 views since being shared last morning.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

In terms of the game, the Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Melbourne Stars by 24 runs to improve their position in the BBL points table. McDermott and Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade put the Stars under immediate pressure with a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket. After Wade was dismissed in the 10th over by Coulter-Nile, McDermott added another 15 runs before being bowled out by Andre Russell. D'Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, and Tim David all contributed to the Hurricanes' total, helping them achieve 180 runs in 20 overs.

Melbourne Stars were then reduced to 156/9 in 20 overs by the Hurricanes. Marcus Stoinis, who opened the batting for the Stars, was bowled by Tom Rogers for 18 runs off 16 balls. D'Arcy Short removed Joe Clarke after he struck 52 off 40 balls. Glenn Maxwell, Melbourne's captain, was also dismissed for 12 off 9 balls. Joe Burns, Andre Russell, and Hilton Cartwright each scored a few runs, but it wasn't enough to chase down a 181-run objective. With the win, Hobart Hurricanes have placed themselves at No. 3 position in the BBL points table. Meanwhile, Stars are lurking at the bottom of the table with seven points in five matches.

Image: cricket.com.au

