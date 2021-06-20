'Lot Of Credit To Rohit & Gill': India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour On Day 2 Of WTC Final

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has heaped praise on Indian batters for playing exceptionally well on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final. Rathour said Indian batters showed a lot of discipline in their batting as they were happy to leave balls that were coming outside off and also had the intent to play shots on bad deliveries. Rathour credited India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for providing a solid start despite losing the toss on challenging overcast conditions. The coach further praised India captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for batting well until bad light stopped the play on Day 2.

"A lot of discipline was shown today but there was a lot of intent to score runs as well. So it’s a reasonable day that we had overall. Kohli and Rahane batted well, I would give a lot of credit to Rohit and Gill as well because they started off really well. They were challenging conditions when we started. It was a fresh wicket, we lost the toss and it was overcast all day, so credit to all the batters. They showed a lot of restraint and a lot of discipline. We handled it pretty well," R Sridhar was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Day 2 of WTC Final

Day 2 of the World Test Championship final saw overcast conditions throughout the day. Bad light eventually forced match officials to stop the play after tea on Day 2 as batters complained of poor visibility. India will resume batting at 146/3 (64.4 overs) on Day 3 of the historic one-off Test match. Kohli and Rahane will take the crease for India, while Trent Boult will start with the ball for New Zealand with his two balls still left from the previous day. Kohli has scored 44 off 124 balls and is nearing his 26th Test half-century. Rahane has scored 29 off 79 balls.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson provided the much-needed breakthrough in the 21st over of the game as he dismissed Indian opener Rohit Sharma to take the first wicket of the inaugural WTC final. Neil Wagner came in as the second change and dismissed Shubman Gill to provide the Blackcaps another wicket. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed lbw by Trent Boult in the first half of the second session.

Image: ICC

