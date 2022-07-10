Last Updated:

Loud Chants Heard In SL Vs AUS 2nd Test As Sri Lanka Protests Reach Galle Stadium: Watch

The protests, however, did not affect the players on the ground as they continued the game despite the loud chants coming from right outside the stadium.

The second Test of the two-match series between Australia and Sri Lanka is currently taking place at the Galle International Stadium. On the other side, Sri Lanka is going through a severe political and economic crisis that has sparked widespread protests across the nation. Thousands of protesters descended on Colombo, the nation's capital, on Saturday and eventually made it inside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence to demand his resignation. 

Rajapaksa had already left his house before the protesters managed to barge inside the compound and take control of his residence. Meanwhile, protesters also gathered near the Galle International Stadium, where the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia is taking place. Protesters gathered near the Galle Fort, which is overlooking the cricket stadium. Hundreds of people were also seen outside the Mahinda Rajapaksa Pavilion of Galle Stadium. 

Loud chants demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation were heard during the morning session of the second Test on Saturday. The protests, however, did not affect the players on the ground as they continued the game despite the loud chants coming from right outside the stadium. Former Australian skipper Steve Smith, who scored an amazing century on Saturday, said he could hear the noise but did not pay much attention to it. 

Australia and Sri Lanka played a white-ball series prior to the two-match Test contest in Galle. Before the start of the white-ball games, Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was asked about the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka and whether it would be ideal to reschedule the series to some other date in the future. Finch had said that his side hoped to bring some joy and entertainment to the people of Sri Lanka, adding that there were no plans to postpone the series. 

Sri Lanka vs Australia

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Sri Lanka made an impressive comeback into the game courtesy of an amazing 152-run partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis. Earlier, Australia posted a mammoth 364-run total in the first innings thanks to centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who scored 104 and 145 runs, respectively. Sri Lanka are currently batting in the second session of Day 3 at a score of 286/4 and are trailing by 78 runs. 

