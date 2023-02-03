‘Low-scoring Thriller Is Also…..’: R Ashwin Provides Verdict On Lucknow T20I

Team India won a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow against New Zealand in the 2nd T20 International. The pitch was a spin-friendly pitch due to which batting first the Kiwi batsman were only able to make 99 runs in their quota of 20 overs. The Indian batsmen also faced a lot difficulty chasing the target and it took them 19.5 overs to chase. At one time Team India needed 3 runs off 2 balls and it felt like anything could happen in the match but Suryakumar Yadav kept his calm and guided Team India to victory.

Due to this low scoring encounter a row had started over the Lucknow pitch and according to reports the pitch curator was also sacked from his job. Veteran India spinner R Ashwin has now given his remarks on the pitch and the match. According to Ashwin the batsmen struggled in the match as they are not used to playing spin in T20I cricket.

Ashwin: 'The main thing I noticed....'

Speaking on his YouTube channel (@AshwinRavi99) Ashwin said, “The main thing I noticed in the series against New Zealand was the low-scoring game in the T20Is. Many of them (fans) asked, “Is 100 even a target or what? Why did they make it so difficult?” I noticed some of those comments in our YouTube section and felt really bad reading those comments.”

Ashwin also elaborated against batsmen's struggles to play spin in the shorter format.

Ashwin said: 'They don’t have enough practice....'

Ashwin said, “In today’s world, when it comes to T20 cricket, a batter’s requirement is just how well he can hit through the line when the ball is pitched up. 170-180 is considered the minimum score these days. They don’t face turning balls or lateral movement so much in T20 cricket. They don’t have enough practice to face that as well."

“That low-scoring game became a thriller. But did the ball turn massively? Yes, the odd-ball did turn massively. But, just like a high-scoring thriller, a low-scoring thriller is also a great advertisement for the game", Ashwin continued.

The Lucknow pitch was difficult to play for the Indian batsmen and the Kiwi batsmen and they also struggled against spin. The pitch was so spin friendly that even part time spinners were given more preference above the front line seamers. India captain Hardik Pandya also said that the pitch was a shocker.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier", Hardik said in the post match presentation after the second T20I.