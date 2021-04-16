Lowest Score In IPL History: Which Team Has Lowest Score In IPL History?

Chennai Super Kings roared back into form after the disappointing defeat to Delhi Capitals by demolishing Punjab Kings at the Wankhede on Friday. Punjab Kings stuttered to a paltry 106 in their 20 overs, with the three-time champions now favourites to chase it down and get their first points on board for the season. Punjab were reduced to 26/5 early in the innings which prompted the question of whether KL Rahul & co. would register the lowest score in IPL history. While that did not happen, here's a look at the lowest run chase in IPL and which team has lowest score in IPL history.

Which team has the lowest total in IPL history?

Punjab new signing Shahrukh Khan rescued his side from the embarrassing possibility of becoming the lowest-scoring team in IPL history in their game against Chennai Super Kings. Deepak Chahar ran through the Punjab top order after extracting some seam movement with the new ball, registering his best figures of 4/13 in his four overs. Ravindra Jadeja's fielding also played a huge part as PBKS were reduced to 26/5 in the seventh over of the innings.

However, to their relief, Shahrukh Khan took charge and scored a 36-ball 47 to get them to a respectable total. Barring Jhye Richardson, the youngster did not get much support and Punjab only mustered 106 in their full quota of overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore have the lowest score ever by a team in the IPL. Virat Kohli & co. were bowled out for just 49 by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 season at the Eden Gardens, and remain the only team to be bowled out without putting at least 50 on the board. RCB broke the record which was long held by the Rajasthan Royals who were shot out at just 58 against Bangalore in Cape Town in 2009.

Delhi Capitals, then known as the Delhi Daredevils, have the next two lowest scores in IPL history, getting bowled out for 66 and 67 in the 2017 campaign against the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab, now the Punjab Kings, respectively. Punjab Kings's lowest score in the IPL is 73, which they recorded against the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 campaign. Incidentally, Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni were part of the Pune side that handed agony that day. Punjab have four more instances of scoring below 100 runs in the IPL, with the latest coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 when they were bowled out for 88.

Punjab Kings will make an IPL record if they make it two wins in two and climb up the ladder on the IPL 2021 points table. The lowest total defended in IPL history is by the Chennai Super Kings against the Kings XI Punjab way back in the 2009 campaign when MS Dhoni & co. defended 116 against Yuvraj Singh and his team. Punjab's lowest total defended also came in the 2009 edition when they defended 119 against the Mumbai Indians.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)