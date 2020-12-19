'Lowest Total' Trends On Twitter As India Collapse Against Australia In 2nd Innings

Australia trounced India by eight wickets in the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts were humiliated by the visitors on Day 3 of the first India vs Australia Test as they were bowled out for a paltry 36. The total of 36 is now India's lowest score in Test cricket. Previously, India's lowest score in Test cricket was 42, which they recorded in 1974 against England at Lord's.

Ind vs Aus live: Twitterati slam Virat Kohli and team management for humiliating performance

A day to remember for Australia as they bowled India out for their lowest total in Test history 😯



Have you seen a more clinical bowling performance?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FOmSNKfYbm — ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020

Twitterati went berserk after India's abysmal batting display that cost them the all-important pink-ball game, a contest which they were bossing at stumps on Day 2. Netizens were furious with India's drubbing at the hands of Australia in the first India vs Australia Test. Several reactions poured in as fans started trending 'lowest total' on Twitter and slammed the Indian batsmen and team management for their pathetic performance. Here's a look at a few reactions.

@RaviShastriOfc Please resign if you have any guts left in you. Shameful. @BCCI please sack them, getting crores for results like these #Shame #LowestTotal — kewalsingh (@kewalsingh68) December 19, 2020

4 9 2 0 4 0 8 4 0 4 looks like mobile no.



Top class line and length by AUS bowlers!

1hrs play changed this test match on its head...#AUSvsIND#LowestTotal #Australia — Manoj Wadkar (@iamManojWadkar) December 19, 2020

#INDvAUS

Ye day - night test rakha hi kyun tha?

Jab subah uthne se phle hi khatam kr dena tha tumhe !#lowesttotal #horror — Ayush Gupta (@th_sacred_siner) December 19, 2020

Earlier, having won the toss on Day 1 of the India Australia Test series, Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to bat first. The Men in Blue posted 244 in the first innings with Kohli scoring the highest with his 74. In response, Australia were bundled out for 191 which gave India a decent 53 run lead. India ended Day 2 at 9/1 with a 62 run lead.

Much was expected from the Indian batsmen who were clear favourites to win the game. However, a drastic collapse saw India being bowled out for 36 which set a modest target of 93 for Australia. The hosts comfortably chased the target with eight wickets to spare. Out of form opener, Joe Burns shone for Australia by scoring an unbeaten 51 as he guided the hosts to a commanding win in Adelaide. Courtesy of their win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the India Australia Test series.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live-action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The Indian team will be without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli who is all set to return to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead team India in Kohli's absence.

