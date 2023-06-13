LPL Auction 2023: Where To Watch Lanka Premier League Auction Live In India & Sri Lanka

Quick links:
LPL trophy (Image: lplt20sl.com)
Why you're reading this: The highly anticipated Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 is preparing for its inaugural auction, which is scheduled to take place on June 14. The tournament's fourth edition is set to commence on July 30, and the auction will feature several prominent players. Notably, some players have already been signed by the franchises as pre-selected players.
Unlike previous seasons, where players were chosen through a drafts system, the LPL is transitioning to an auction format in 2023 similar to the Indian Premier League's player selection process. The auction will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on Wednesday, June 14. Players will be categorized as capped and uncapped, with capped players setting their base prices between $10,000 and $50,000.
Each of the five participating franchises in the LPL 2023 auction will have a spending purse of US$500,000. The remaining amount, after accounting for pre-signed players, will be available for bidding during the auction.
The auction for the Lanka Premier League 2023 season will be shown on the Hotstar app and website. The live streaming will also be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel. Star Sports Network has the right to telecast the event in India but the auction will not be broadcast on any TV channel in the country.
Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, and Chamika Karunaratne.
Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, and Avishka Fernando.
Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fakhar Zaman.
Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Image: lplt20sl.com