LPL Auction 2023: Where To Watch Lanka Premier League Auction Live In India & Sri Lanka

3 things you need know

A total of 360 players will be auctioned, with each of the five franchises allowed to spend a maximum of US$500,000.

Renowned names such as Babar Azam, Matthew Wade, Matheesha Pathirana, and David Miller will be part of the league.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has also confirmed his participation in the Lanka Premier League.

Everything you need to know about the LPL auction

Unlike previous seasons, where players were chosen through a drafts system, the LPL is transitioning to an auction format in 2023 similar to the Indian Premier League's player selection process. The auction will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on Wednesday, June 14. Players will be categorized as capped and uncapped, with capped players setting their base prices between $10,000 and $50,000.

Each of the five participating franchises in the LPL 2023 auction will have a spending purse of US$500,000. The remaining amount, after accounting for pre-signed players, will be available for bidding during the auction.

Where to watch LPL auction 2023 live streaming & broadcast in India?

The auction for the Lanka Premier League 2023 season will be shown on the Hotstar app and website. The live streaming will also be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel. Star Sports Network has the right to telecast the event in India but the auction will not be broadcast on any TV channel in the country.

List of pre-selected players for each franchise:

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, and Chamika Karunaratne.

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, and Avishka Fernando.

Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fakhar Zaman.

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

