LSG vs GT match prediction: Who will IPL match today, Dream11 team, Playing XI and more

In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans. The match will take place at Ekana Sports City, in Lucknow. The match-up is one of the most anticipated ones as two of the foremost players from team India, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya will be up against each other.

Both teams have led a fairly successful campaign till now. If one takes the reference of the IPL 2023 Points Table then it could be found that LSG has the edge there. However, when it comes to the head-to-head record the scenario might be totally different. We'll know about it in a little while. Though on the display it might be Rahul vs Pandya many other battles are also set to go on the floor when these teams will meet. So, whether it would be Kyle Mayers vs Rashid Khan or Mohammad Shami vs Shubman Gill, the battle is set to produce the clash of the titans. While Ekana Sports City will be the battleground, you as spectators, who would be intrigued to see who comes on top can gauge the contest better with the following information.

Also read: LSG Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

LSG vs GT: What could be the playing XI of both sides?

Lucknow Super Giants : KL Rahul (C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen ul-Haq

: KL Rahul (C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen ul-Haq Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, S Sudharsan, R Tewatia, A Manohar, H Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, A Joseph, Mohit Sharma

LSG vs GT IPL 2023 match: Who could be the impact player from both sides?

LSG: D Padikkal, J Root, D Ferreira, N Saini, M Ashwin

Gujarat Titans: KS Bharat, D Shanaka, J Little, J Yadav, N Ahmad

What is the Head to head record of LSG vs GT

With both teams being only a season old, the LSG vs GT encounter has taken place only twice. In both matches, Gujarat registered an overwhelming victory over Lucknow. However, it's a new season and LSG would look to redeem itself against the daunting challenge of GT.

LSG vs GT 2023: Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Batters: Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan

Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers (c)

Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers (c) Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

GT vs LSG match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

When it comes to strength and balance both teams even each other out. However, as for the momentum, LSG has seen more consistent results. Moreover, the match will take place in Lucknow, which is the home of LSG. Thus, the pre-match odds definitely favor Lucknow Super Giants, and may finally get their revenge today.