LSG Vs RCB: What Happened To David Willey? English Pacer Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore took to their official social media handles on Monday and revealed David Willey would not be participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 matches. As per the franchise, Willey fractured his toe and adductor strain and would now be unable to take part in the 16th edition of the marquee T20 league. Here’s what RCB had to say about the star English pacer’s abrupt exit.

“David Willey has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to fractured toe and adductor strain. Willey, you were brilliant throughout! We stand by your side as you rest, recover and return stronger than ever, mate,” wrote RCB on Twitter. Willey played a total of four games for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 and contributed with three key wickets.

David Willey has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to fractured toe and adductor strain. 💔



Willey, you were brilliant throughout! We stand by your side as you rest, recover and return stronger than ever, mate. 🤗👊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB @david_willey pic.twitter.com/bpyLUWlo8X — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2023

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: RCB Rope In IPL Commentator As Replacement For David Willey

RCB announce David Willey's replacement

Meanwhile, RCB roped in veteran Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav as the replacement for Willey. “Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav replaces injured David Willey for the remainder of #IPL2023. Welcome back to #ನಮ್ಮRCB, Kedar Jadhav!,” said RCB, welcoming Jadhav back into the team. The 38-year-old previously represented the Bangalore-based franchise for multiple seasons.

IPL's statement on David Willey's exit ahead of LSG vs RCB

Announcing the development, IPL sent out a statement on their official website, which read, “Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets, Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore."

ALSO READ | RCB Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Toss To Take Place At 7 PM

The many teams Kedar Jadhav has represented in IPL

Alongside RCB, Jadhav also competed for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL over the years. His run tally in the tournament stands at 1196 runs in 93 games at a strike rate of 123.17 and an average of 22.14. He grabbed INR 7.80 crore per year paycheck during his time at CSK from 2018 to 2020.