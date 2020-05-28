LSH Vs BGR Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Info

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Botanic Gardens Rangers (BGR) will battle each other in the last match on Day 7 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Thursday, May 28. The LSH vs BGR live match will not be played behind closed doors, allowing fans to enjoy the match in the stadium. Here are the LSH vs BGR live streaming details, the Vincy Premier T10 League match schedule, LSH vs BGR live telecast in India, LSH vs BGR live match details and where to view the LSH vs BGR live scores

LSH vs BGR live scores: Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The LSH vs BGR live match of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR live match weather and pitch report

Coming to the LSH vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League match weather report, the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees with humidity around 65-70%. It might be partly cloudy but rain gods are expected to stay away from the match. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground has been kind to the batsmen and there have been big runs scored on this pitch in most games.

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR live streaming and LSH vs BGR live telecast in India

While the LSH vs BGR live match and LSH vs BGR live scores will not be shown on TV, fans can do the LSH vs BGR live streaming, by logging on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the LSH vs BGR live telecast in India. The LSH vs BGR live match will begin at 10 PM IST. For the LSH vs BGR live streaming and LSH vs BGR live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR live match squads

With the details about LSH vs BGR live streaming and LSH vs BGR live scores done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier T10 League LSH vs BGR squads.

LSH vs BGR live streaming, LSH vs BGR match squad: La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

LSH vs BGR live streaming, LSH vs BGR match squad: Botanic Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR Dream11 team: LSH

Tilron Harry (Wicketkeeper), Derson Maloney (Captain), Salvan Brown, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR Dream11 team: BGR

Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency (wk), Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris, Nigel Small

