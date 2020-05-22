LSH Vs BGR Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report For Vincy Premier League Match 2

Cricket action in West Indies is set to get underway on Friday, May 22 with the Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association holding the inaugural Vincy Premier League tournament. The T10 tournament is the second such tournament to played during COVID-19 with the Pacific island country of Vanuatu being the first nation to hold a T10 League.

The Vincy Premier League tournament will witness six franchises playing against each other for 10 days in order to be crowned the first-ever Vincy Premier League champion. The second match of the day will witness La Soufriere Hikers taking on Botanic Garden Rangers. Here is all the detail that you need to know about the upcoming LSH vs BGR live match, LSH vs BGR live streaming updates, LSH vs BGR live match details and LSH vs BGR live scores.

LSH vs BGR live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from 22nd May to 31st May with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be played in one day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

🏏 DAY 1️⃣



MATCH.1

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers [ 8: 30 AM ] [ 6 PM IST ]



MATCH. 2

Botanic Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers [10 : 30AM ] [ 8 PM IST ]



MATCH . 3

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers [12 : 30 PM] [ 10 PM IST ] #VincyPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Kz3wnoydfN — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 22, 2020

LSH vs BGR live streaming: Vincy Premier League Pitch and Weather report

For the LSH vs BGR live telecast in India, the chances of rain showers are very minimal and fans can expect a full match without any stoppages. Coming to the pitch report, the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat with slower bowlers being the key for both the teams and batting first likely to be the preferred option at the toss.

LSH vs BGR live streaming: Where to watch LSH vs BGR live telecast in India

For the LSH vs BGR live streaming and LSH vs BGR live telecast in India, fans can log on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the LSH vs BGR live match. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. For the LSH vs BGR match and Vincy Premier League live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of the tournament.

LSH vs BGR live match: LSH vs BGR full squad details

Here are the LSH vs BGR full squad details for LSH vs BGR live match

LSH vs BGR full squad: La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

LSH vs BGR full squad: Botanic Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.