LSH Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

The La Soufriere Hikers will square off with the Dark View Explorers in match 13 of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020 on Friday, on November 13 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. The live-action of the LSH vs DVE match is set to begin at 7:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, probable LSH vs DVE playing 11, LSH vs DVE Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

LSH vs DVE live: LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction and preview

These two teams recently competed with each other in Match 10 of the tournament where it was the Explorers who beat Hikers by 6 wickets. The Hikers are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and as many losses to their name. On the other hand, the Explorers at the fifth position with three losses and a solitary win. They have a golden opportunity to beat the Hikers and take their place in the points table due to their superior net run rate.

LSH vs DVE live: LSH vs DVE playing 11 prediction

La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing 11

Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

Dark View Explorers predicted playing 11

Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Sealron Williaams, Jahiel Walters, Denson Hoyte, Jade Matthews , Shaquille Browne

LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LSH vs DVE playing 11

La Soufriere Hikers - Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

Dark View Explorers - Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne

LSH vs DVE match prediction: LSH vs DVE Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Anson Latchman

Batsmen: Miles Bascombe (Vice-captain), Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

All-rounders: Dillon Douglas (Captain), Deron Greaves, Othneil Lewis

Bowlers: Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

LSH vs DVE live: LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction

As per our LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, LSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, top picks and LSH vs DVE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LSH vs DVE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: VPL T10 INSTAGRAM

