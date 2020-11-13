LSH Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The La Soufriere Hikers will square off with the Dark View Explorers in match 13 of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020 on Friday, on November 13 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. The live-action of the LSH vs DVE match is set to begin at 7:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, probable LSH vs DVE playing 11, LSH vs DVE Dream11 team and top picks for the game.
ALSO READ | Sanju Samson net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 price, salary and house on 26th birthday
These two teams recently competed with each other in Match 10 of the tournament where it was the Explorers who beat Hikers by 6 wickets. The Hikers are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and as many losses to their name. On the other hand, the Explorers at the fifth position with three losses and a solitary win. They have a golden opportunity to beat the Hikers and take their place in the points table due to their superior net run rate.
Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte
Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Sealron Williaams, Jahiel Walters, Denson Hoyte, Jade Matthews , Shaquille Browne
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals ex-Dream11 IPL team Kolkata's biggest mistake of all-time
La Soufriere Hikers - Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte
Dark View Explorers - Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne
Wicket-keepers: Anson Latchman
Batsmen: Miles Bascombe (Vice-captain), Shammon Hooper, Lindon James
All-rounders: Dillon Douglas (Captain), Deron Greaves, Othneil Lewis
Bowlers: Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte
ALSO READ | Ex-Hyderabad coach Tom Moody reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 winners Mumbai's daring 2018 move
As per our LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, LSH will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga congratulates brand ambassador Rohit Sharma as Mumbai win trophy
Note: The LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, top picks and LSH vs DVE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LSH vs DVE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs RSCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
40 mins ago
PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League preview
19 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH live streaming in India, preview, weather and pitch report
27 mins ago
FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona preview
1 hour ago
Virender Sehwag calls Glenn Maxwell '10 crore cheerleader' after flop Dream11 IPL: Watch
1 hour ago
RSCC Vs CTT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points