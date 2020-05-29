LSH Vs FCS Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Info

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will battle each other in the 22nd Match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, May 29. The LSH vs FCS live match will not be played behind closed doors, allowing fans to enjoy the match in the stadium. Here are the LSH vs FCS live streaming details, the Vincy Premier T10 League match schedule, LSH vs FCS live telecast in India, LSH vs FCS live match details and where to view the LSH vs FCS live scores

LSH vs FCS live scores: Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The LSH vs FCS live match of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

LSH vs FCS live scores: LSH vs FCS live match weather and pitch report

Coming to the LSH vs FCS Vincy Premier T10 League match weather report, the rain gods are expected to stay away from the match. The pitch for the LSH vs FCS live match at Arnos Vale Ground has been kind to the batsmen and there have been big runs scored on this pitch in most games.

LSH vs FCS live scores: LSH vs FCS live streaming and LSH vs FCS live telecast in India

While the LSH vs FCS live match and LSH vs FCS live scores will not be shown on TV, fans can do the LSH vs FCS live streaming, by logging on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the LSH vs FCS live telecast in India. The LSH vs FCS live match will begin at 6:00 PM IST. For the LSH vs FCS live streaming and LSH vs FCS live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

LSH vs FCS live scores: LSH vs FCS live match squads

With the details about LSH vs FCS live streaming and LSH vs FCS live scores done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier T10 League LSH vs FCS squads.

LSH vs FCS live streaming, LSH vs FCS match squad: La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

LSH vs FCS live streaming, LSH vs FCS match squad: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

LSH vs FCS live scores: LSH vs FCS Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

LSH vs FCS live scores: LSH vs FCS Dream11 team: LSH

Tilron Harry (Wicketkeeper), Derson Maloney (Captain), Salvan Brown, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell

LSH vs FCS live scores: LSH vs FCS Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia , Keron Cottoy (c), Ray Jordan, Jahiel Walters, Rasheed Frederick, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER T10 LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)