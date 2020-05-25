LSH Vs FCS Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Info

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Fort Charlotte strikers (FCS) will battle each other in the 11th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Monday, May 25. The LSH vs FCS match in the Vincy Premier League will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving fans with no choice but to watch LSH vs FCS live streaming online. Here are the LSH vs FCS live streaming details, LSH vs FCS live telecast in India, LSH vs FCS live match details and LSH vs FCS live scores

LSH vs FCS live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches to be played in 10 days. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The LSH vs FCS live match of the Vincy Premier League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The LSH vs FCS live match on Monday is the second match of the triple-header.

LSH vs FCS live streaming: Vincy Premier League Pitch and Weather report

Coming to the LSH vs FCS live streaming and LSH vs FCS live telecast in India, fans can expect full match as the weather will be partly sunny during the match. Coming to the LSH vs FCS live scores the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat with slower bowlers being the key for both the teams and batting first likely to be the preferred option at the toss.

LSH vs FCS live streaming: Where to watch LSH vs FCS live telecast in India?

The LSH vs FCS live streaming will not happen on TV, so for the fans can enjoy the LSH vs FCS live streaming and LSH vs FCS live telecast in India, by logging on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the LSH vs FCS live match. The LSH vs FCS live streaming of the LSH vs FCS live match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. For the LSH vs FCS live scores and LSH vs FCS live match details, fans can also view the official Twitter page of the tournament.

LSH vs FCS live streaming: LSH vs FCS live match squad details

With the details about LSH vs FCS live streaming and LSH vs FCS live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the LSH vs FCS live match squad details

LSH vs FCS live streaming: LSH vs FCS live match squad: LSH

Tilran Harry (Captain), Casmus Hackshaw (Wicket-keeper), Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

LSH vs FCS live streaming: LSH vs FCS live match squad: FCS

Keron Cottoy (Captain), Kenroy Williams (Wicket-keeper), Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

