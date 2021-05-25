LSH Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 League Preview

The Le Soufriere Hikers will take on the Salt Pond Breakers in the 22nd match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 25, 2021. Here is our LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: LSH vs SPB preview

The Salt Pond Breakers and Le Soufriere Hikers will go up against each other in a repeat of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2020 final on Tuesday, May 25. The defending champions, the Hikers, will come into this game at the 3rd place and with two back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, in even worse shape, the Salt Pond Breakers find themselves at the 4th place on the table - barely managing to hold on to their playoffs spot. The 2019 champions and 2020 runners-up, have now lost their last four matches and will be looking to get back on a winning streak and avenge their 31-run defeat to the Hikers from earlier in the season.

LSH vs SPB player record

Dillon Douglas (LSH), Sunil Ambris (SPB) and Desron Maloney (LSH) - currently the 3rd, 4th and 5th batsmen in the tournament respectively - will be the top batsmen this game. With 10 wickets to his name, Benniton Stapleton will be the pick of the bowlers for the Hikers. SPB skipper Sunil Ambris will also be the key bowler for his side, having taken 7 wickets this far in the series.

LSH vs SPB: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 12

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

LSH vs SPB Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SPB: Sunil Ambris (c), Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Seon Sween (wk), Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel.

LSH: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Camano Cain, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Javid Harry.

LSH vs SPB best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain – Kemron Strough, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween

Sunil Ambris and Dillon Douglas will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Salvan Browne, Seon Sween

Batsmen – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas

All-Rounders – Ojay Matthews, Benniton Stapleton, Sunil Ambris

Bowlers – Kemron Strough, Delorn Johnson, Jevon Samuel

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Prediction

According to our LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction, Le Soufriere Hikers are likely to edge past the Breakers and win this match.

Note: The LSH vs SPB player record and as a result, the LSH vs SPB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LSH vs SPB Dream11 team and LSH vs SPB prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram