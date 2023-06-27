Lucknow Super Giants' Apologize To Kailash Kher And The Reason Is Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

Shreyas Iyer, a skilled Indian cricketer, has emerged as one of his generation's most accomplished players. After making his international debut in 2017, the 28-year-old has now played 42 ODIs, 49 T20Is, and 10 Tests for Team India, scoring 3,340 runs. Unfortunately, Iyer has been out with an injury since March, putting an end to his spectacular accomplishments.

In a surprising turn of events, it was recently revealed that Iyer possesses a hidden talent beyond his cricketing skills. The IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), took to Twitter to showcase Iyer's singing prowess as he participated in the viral Instagram trend featuring the song "Saiyaan" of Kailash Kher known for his Sufi songs.

We're sorry, Kailash Kher 😅 pic.twitter.com/U88ueEaRkd — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) June 26, 2023

The video featured not only Iyer but also Aman Khan from the Delhi Capitals, as well as Hardik Tamore and Suryansh Shedge from the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants teams, respectively. Acknowledging their use of the song, LSG tweeted an apology to the renowned Bollywood singer, Kailash Kher, who originally performed "Saiyaan."

When will Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah return to the Indian squad?

Two important Indian players, bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Shreyas Iyer, are reportedly keen to return to the Indian team for the forthcoming Asia Cup in 2023, according to ESPNCricinfo. Due to a back ailment, Bumrah has been out of the game since September 2022. As a result, he was unable to participate in the Australia-hosted ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He underwent lower back surgery in New Zealand in April and has been healing from this ongoing injury for the past eight to nine months.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer made the decision to have back surgery in April to treat a persistent lower-back ailment. He withdrew from the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad in March because to this disc ailment, which had been plaguing him for a while. In May, he had surgery in London as a result. Iyer is currently receiving therapy and is instructed to relax. He was unable to play in the last Test of the just-finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia due to injury, and he also missed the next ODI series against the visiting squad.