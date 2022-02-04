Lucknow Super Giants Coach Andy Flower Waves Goodbye To PSL To Arrive For IPL Auction

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has left the ongoing Pakistan Super League mid-season to take part in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The former Zimbabwean cricketer will remain in India for at least 10 days to discuss strategies for the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the upcoming auctions. Flower is also expected to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in the auction on February 12 and 13. The auction is slated to be held in Bengaluru.

Cricket Pakistan has reported that Flower will be available virtually until his return to Pakistan after the IPL auction. In absence of Flower, others including assistant coach Mushtaq Ahmed will lead Sultans in their next few matches. Flower has been appointed as the head coach of the new IPL side Lucknow Super Giants for the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league. Indian batter KL Rahul has been named the captain of the team, while former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will take part as a mentor.

LSG and IPL mega auction 2022

Lucknow Super Giants have entered the Indian Premier League as one of the two new teams added this year. The franchise was bought by Indian businessman Sanjiv Goenka for a whopping price of more than Rs. 7,000 crore. The side will play its home matches at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the mega auctions next week, including 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players.

As far as Multan Sultans are concerned, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side are currently on top of the rankings in the PSL points table. Sultans have so far won all the matches they have played this season. Sultans are scheduled to play their next game against Peshawar Zalmi on February 5 at Karachi's National Stadium.

Image: IPL/BCCI

