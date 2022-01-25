Lucknow Super Giants Gives Savage Reply To Rajasthan Royals Over 'Pun(E) Intended' Tweet

The Lucknow Super Giants struck back at Rajasthan Royals on Monday after the latter tried to mock the similarities between the new team's name with that of the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants. After the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side disclosed its official name on Twitter, the Rajasthan Royals took to social media to mock the new Lucknow franchise. The Royals posted a snippet from the iconic Bollywood comedy Andaz Apna Apna, in which Paresh Rawal played a double role. "Pun(e) intended," the Royals captioned the photo.

Lucknow's social media team was quick to respond to Royals' message, reminding the team of its two-year suspension owing to spot-fixing charges, and sarcastically writing that it had missed the team during that time. Lucknow's post was accompanied by a 'winking face with tongue out' emoticon. "With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years," Lucknow wrote in its reply.

With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years. 😜

Meanwhile, many on social media were perplexed by Lucknow's official name announcement after it emerged that the team has drawn its name from the old IPL franchise Rising Pune Super Giants. Fans chastised Lucknow for wasting time with the "Naam Banao Naam Kamao" contest when the management had already decided to name the side after Sanjiv Goenka's Rising Pune Super Giants.

I spent half my working day. Learnt everything about RPSG businesses. Wrote 7 creative names, used email IDs of my entire family to submit them just to find out that this is your team name. Just Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V & edit. Itna low effort toh 2021 ki graduation batch bhi nahi thi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 24, 2022

Lucknow names KL Rahul as captain

Lucknow has selected its three picks ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction. KL Rahul, India's wicketkeeper-batsman, was picked captain, and Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were chosen as the team's other two players. Meanwhile, former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower has been named the coach of the side. As per reports, KL Rahul will receive a record Rs. 17 crore for his services, while Stoinis and Bishnoi will receive Rs. 9.2 crore and Rs. 4 crore, respectively. Gautam Gambhir has been named the mentor of the side for IPL 2022.

Lucknow IPL Team will go into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of INR 58 crore. A total of 1,214 players will be up for bidding in the mega auction, where Lucknow along with nine other teams will look to build a team for the future.

