'Lucknow Super Giants': Lucknow IPL Team Reveals Name; Owner Thanks Fans For Suggestions

RPSG group led by Sanjiv Goenka announced that their IPL franchise will be known as 'Lucknow Super Giants', drawing its name from its old franchise.

Azhar Mohamed
IPL

Ending the speculation, new IPL entrants Lucknow have revealed what they will be called going into the IPL 2022 season. Taking to Twitter the RPSG group led by Sanjiv Goenka announced that the franchise will be known as 'Lucknow Super Giants'. This name was drawn from their previous franchise which was known as ' Rising Pune Super Giants'. 

The Lucknow IPL team name let many baffled became the franchise ran a campaign asking fans to give in their entries and get a chance to name their name. Talking to the announcement the franchise had mentioned they got a few lakhs in entries and that have zeroed down on the name 'Lucknow Super Giants'.

KL Rahul to lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022

The Lucknow IPL franchise picked up India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul (17 Crores), Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Crore) and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4 Crores) ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions. The team have also announced that KL Rahul will lead the team for this edition and beyond.

