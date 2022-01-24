'Lucknow Super Giants': Lucknow IPL Team Reveals Name; Owner Thanks Fans For Suggestions

Ending the speculation, new IPL entrants Lucknow have revealed what they will be called going into the IPL 2022 season. Taking to Twitter the RPSG group led by Sanjiv Goenka announced that the franchise will be known as 'Lucknow Super Giants'. This name was drawn from their previous franchise which was known as ' Rising Pune Super Giants'.

The Lucknow IPL team name let many baffled became the franchise ran a campaign asking fans to give in their entries and get a chance to name their name. Talking to the announcement the franchise had mentioned they got a few lakhs in entries and that have zeroed down on the name 'Lucknow Super Giants'.

I spent half my working day. Learnt everything about RPSG businesses. Wrote 7 creative names, used email IDs of my entire family to submit them just to find out that this is your team name. Just Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V & edit. Itna low effort toh 2021 ki graduation batch bhi nahi thi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 24, 2022

KL Rahul to lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022

The Lucknow IPL franchise picked up India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul (17 Crores), Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Crore) and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4 Crores) ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions. The team have also announced that KL Rahul will lead the team for this edition and beyond.

Image: Twitter/@TeamLucknowIPL/PTI